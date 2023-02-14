Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $201.85 on Monday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.44.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kadant

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

