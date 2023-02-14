JUMPN (JST) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00431933 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.32 or 0.28612026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

