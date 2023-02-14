JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $42.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Xencor stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 3.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

