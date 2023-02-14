Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.98 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and $44,612.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00044024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00217281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002950 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09828965 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,133.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.