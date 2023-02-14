Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Down 1.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 63,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 98,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Journey Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.