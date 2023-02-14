Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Down 1.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 63,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 98,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

