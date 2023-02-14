JOE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.51 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $81.10 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,514,403 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

