JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 129.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.53.

In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 136.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $65,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

