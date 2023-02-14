JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,699. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

