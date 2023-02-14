Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $57,886.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01026052 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,618.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

