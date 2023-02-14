Jersey Electricity plc (JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.80 on March 23rd

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

LON:JEL opened at GBX 530 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.26. Jersey Electricity has a 1-year low of GBX 480 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 625 ($7.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of £162.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,204.55.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.