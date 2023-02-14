Jersey Electricity plc (JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.80 on March 23rd

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jersey Electricity Stock Performance
LON:JEL opened at GBX 530 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.26. Jersey Electricity has a 1-year low of GBX 480 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 625 ($7.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of £162.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,204.55.
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
