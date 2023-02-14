Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

