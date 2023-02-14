Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JOF opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

(Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.