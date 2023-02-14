James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.21. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 6,868 shares changing hands.
The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.
Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.