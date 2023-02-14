James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.21. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 6,868 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

