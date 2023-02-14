James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About James Hardie Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

