James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
