Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $346,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IVH opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

