Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.22. 254,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 234,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 13.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

