iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,793 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 35.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.81. The company had a trading volume of 577,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

