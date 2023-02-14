iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 8.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.56. 275,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,468. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

