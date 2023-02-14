iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.97. 161,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

