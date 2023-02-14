iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 146,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $192.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

