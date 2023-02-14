iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.03. 1,007,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,992. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

