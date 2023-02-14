iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.34. 225,031 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94.

