iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.58.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
