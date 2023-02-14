iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

