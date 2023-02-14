iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. 232,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

