iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Trimmed by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $105.72. 43,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,378. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63.

