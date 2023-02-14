iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Sigma Planning Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,942,000 after buying an additional 326,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. 269,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,486. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.