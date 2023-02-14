iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Boosted by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $103.23. 8,002,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,438,563. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

