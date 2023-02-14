iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Dow Chemical Co. DE’s 4th Largest Position

Dow Chemical Co. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,606.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dow Chemical Co. DE owned 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

