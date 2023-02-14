iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. 1,965,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

