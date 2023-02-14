IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $355,000.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 18,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,307. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
