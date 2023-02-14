IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $355,000.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRadimed Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 18,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,307. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 67,454 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.