IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $232.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.