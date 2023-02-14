IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Up 4.3%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.45 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 46,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 246,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

