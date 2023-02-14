IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Up 4.3%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.45 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 46,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 246,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.54.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
