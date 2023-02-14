IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$340.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.44 million.
IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.9 %
IPGP opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $150.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.