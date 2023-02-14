IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$340.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.44 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.9 %

IPGP opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $150.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

