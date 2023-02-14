Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

2/10/2023 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $398.00 to $402.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $393.00 to $401.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $403.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $388.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.85. 52,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Get S&P Global Inc alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.