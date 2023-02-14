Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

2/7/2023 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/3/2023 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $159.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $135.00.

1/9/2023 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00.

12/15/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE APTV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.79. 2,528,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

