Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crown (CCK)

Crown (NYSE: CCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00.

2/10/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $103.00.

2/8/2023 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/8/2023 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Crown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2023 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.63. 661,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 326.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Crown by 14.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 102.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

