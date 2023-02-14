Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crown (CCK)

Crown (NYSE: CCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/13/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00.
- 2/10/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $103.00.
- 2/8/2023 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 2/8/2023 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/8/2023 – Crown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/18/2023 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/12/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/9/2023 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2022 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Crown Price Performance
CCK stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.63. 661,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
