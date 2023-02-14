Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (AEM, AF, AG, AGI, AVVIY, AYASF, BA, BNP, BP.B, CEC1)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 14th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.55 ($1.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$11.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80).

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €1.80 ($1.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £134 ($162.66) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.10 to C$4.00.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €66.00 ($70.97) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $69.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $67.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35).

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73).

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.35.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 196 ($2.38).

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €239.00 ($256.99) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €54.00 ($58.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($250.54) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,507 ($18.29) to GBX 1,469 ($17.83).

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.50 ($16.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.70 ($6.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$6.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

