Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (AEM, AF, AG, AGI, AVVIY, AYASF, BA, BNP, BP.B, CEC1)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 14th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.55 ($1.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$11.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80).

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €1.80 ($1.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £134 ($162.66) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.10 to C$4.00.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €66.00 ($70.97) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $69.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $67.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35).

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73).

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.35.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 196 ($2.38).

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €239.00 ($256.99) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €54.00 ($58.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($250.54) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,507 ($18.29) to GBX 1,469 ($17.83).

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.50 ($16.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.70 ($6.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$6.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

