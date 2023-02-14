Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

ITCFY remained flat at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2283 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.