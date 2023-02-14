Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 245,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

