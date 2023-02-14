Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $298.52.

