Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

