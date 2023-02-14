Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

