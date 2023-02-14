International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $106.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

