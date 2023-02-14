International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.22 ($2.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAG shares. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.76) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 163.70 ($1.99) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.90 ($2.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.