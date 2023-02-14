Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LINK. Maxim Group began coverage on Interlink Electronics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

