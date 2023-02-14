InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,800 Average PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,800 ($70.41).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.01) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.55) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,504 ($66.81) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,796 ($70.36). The stock has a market cap of £9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,840.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,883.12.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.