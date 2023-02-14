Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of STERIS worth $47,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 512.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 22.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $5,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

STE traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -676.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

