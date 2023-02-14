Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 43,316 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $68,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 187,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.