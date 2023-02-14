Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 426,153 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 426,153 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $51,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $213.60. 163,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $222.73. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,568. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

