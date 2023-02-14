Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 433,496 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Target worth $112,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.64. The company had a trading volume of 701,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

